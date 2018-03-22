Chamber hires event manager

TROY — The Troy Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Kailey Pour as their new event manager.

The new role is a realignment of positions within the chamber.

Pour will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Troy Strawberry Festival and manage chamber events such as the annual golf outing, steak fry and auction and membership luncheons.

Pour is no stranger to Troy or the festival. A 2013 graduate of Troy High school, Pour has attended many Strawberry Festivals and even interned with the festival in 2014.

Pour is a recent graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in hospitality and event management. While at BGSU, she was involved in planning a variety of events as concerts, comedy shows and university social gatherings. Most recently, Pour was with the Rose Music Center in the role of assistant food and beverage manager.

“I am looking forward to supporting the Chamber and the Festival and getting to know the many community partners that make Troy a great place to live, work and play,” Pour said.

Pour will assume her position on March 26.

“The chamber staff looks forward to welcoming Kailey and are excited about the enthusiasm she will bring to the Festival, the chamber and the community,” said Kathi Roetter, executive director.