Posted on by

FFA sponsors kindergarten coloring contest


Provided photo Winners of the FFA’s coloring contest for Miami East kindergartners were, front row, left to right, Lauren Landis, Savannah Moore, Colten Barnes, and Gambyl Spitler. FFA members on the Ag Literacy Committee were, back row, left to right, Anna Broerman, Sarah Blocher, Ethan Swindell, Coleman Demmitt and Carter Gilbert.

Provided photo Winners of the FFA’s coloring contest for Miami East kindergartners were, front row, left to right, Lauren Landis, Savannah Moore, Colten Barnes, and Gambyl Spitler. FFA members on the Ag Literacy Committee were, back row, left to right, Anna Broerman, Sarah Blocher, Ethan Swindell, Coleman Demmitt and Carter Gilbert.


CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in kindergarten, who were given a farm picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The winning results are as follows:

Mrs. Amy Gerlach – Lauren Landis

Mrs. Stephanie Larson – Savannah Moore

Mr. Preston Elifritz – Colten Barnes

Mr. Justin Roeth – Gambyl Spitler

Each student participating received a pencil and a “cow tale” candy treat. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize. This contest is an annual event.

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Sarah Blocher, Anna Broerman, Coleman Demmitt, Carter Gilbert, and Ethan Swindell.

Provided photo Winners of the FFA’s coloring contest for Miami East kindergartners were, front row, left to right, Lauren Landis, Savannah Moore, Colten Barnes, and Gambyl Spitler. FFA members on the Ag Literacy Committee were, back row, left to right, Anna Broerman, Sarah Blocher, Ethan Swindell, Coleman Demmitt and Carter Gilbert.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_Coloring-Contest.jpgProvided photo Winners of the FFA’s coloring contest for Miami East kindergartners were, front row, left to right, Lauren Landis, Savannah Moore, Colten Barnes, and Gambyl Spitler. FFA members on the Ag Literacy Committee were, back row, left to right, Anna Broerman, Sarah Blocher, Ethan Swindell, Coleman Demmitt and Carter Gilbert.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU