FFA sponsors kindergarten coloring contest

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.

Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in kindergarten, who were given a farm picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The winning results are as follows:

Mrs. Amy Gerlach – Lauren Landis

Mrs. Stephanie Larson – Savannah Moore

Mr. Preston Elifritz – Colten Barnes

Mr. Justin Roeth – Gambyl Spitler

Each student participating received a pencil and a “cow tale” candy treat. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize. This contest is an annual event.

Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Sarah Blocher, Anna Broerman, Coleman Demmitt, Carter Gilbert, and Ethan Swindell.