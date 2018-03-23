FFA sponsors kindergarten coloring contest

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Literacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary.
Members of the Ag Literacy Committee challenged the students in kindergarten, who were given a farm picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The winning results are as follows:
Mrs. Amy Gerlach – Lauren Landis
Mrs. Stephanie Larson – Savannah Moore
Mr. Preston Elifritz – Colten Barnes
Mr. Justin Roeth – Gambyl Spitler
Each student participating received a pencil and a “cow tale” candy treat. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize. This contest is an annual event.
Members of the Agricultural Literacy Committee involved in the project were Sarah Blocher, Anna Broerman, Coleman Demmitt, Carter Gilbert, and Ethan Swindell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU