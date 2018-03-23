Troy P.D. investigating apparent fatal OD

TROY — Troy Police Department detectives are investigating an apparent fatal overdose in the 1200 block of Bunker Hill in an apartment complex on Friday morning.

A 36-year-old male was reportedly deceased upon arrival. The incident was first reported at 10:22 a.m. The reporting party stated they found the two male subjects unresponsive on the floor. The caller stated one subject was barely breathing and another unresponsive. Troy Fire Department medics transported the second subject to Upper Valley Medical Center around 10:30 a.m. Ricky Williams, 27, of Troy, was identified as the subject who was transported for treatment and is in stable, but unconfirmed condition.

According to Capt. Joe Long, detectives are still at the scene waiting for a search warrant for further investigation. The name of the deceased has not been released due to notification.

Detectives Chris Baker and Nick Freisthler investigate an apparent fatal overdose in the 1200 block of Bunker Hill on Friday. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_TroyPD2-4.jpg Detectives Chris Baker and Nick Freisthler investigate an apparent fatal overdose in the 1200 block of Bunker Hill on Friday.

Male, 36, found deceased in apartment in the 1200 block of Bunker Hill