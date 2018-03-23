False alarm reported at Troy Christian Elementary

TROY — Multiple law enforcement units responded to Troy Christian Elementary School around 12:55 p.m. on a report of a panic alarm alert on the campus, which turned out to be a false alarm.

According to Capt. Joe Long, officers were alerted to respond to the school. Officers attempted to make contact with the front office by phone. No one responded to the phone call, therefore law enforcement officials showed up on the scene, Long said.

The school was place on lockdown as officers cleared the building. It was undetermined where the alarm was set off or where it was located in the building.

The school was dismissing early due to spring break on Friday.