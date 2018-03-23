MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy woman was found guilty of stealing funds from the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and was sentenced to serve a year of probation this week.

Nicole R. Yochem, 26, of Troy, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft, in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. Yochem received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for the charge.

Yochem was originally charged in September 2017 after she was accused of owing the Girls Scouts approximately $1,302 worth of cookies or sales funds and failing to turn over the money. Court records noted email transcripts and certified letters requesting the funds from Yochem in April, July, and August before she was eventually charged in September.

Woman arraigned on child endangering charge

Felicia D. Bourne, 30, of Piqua, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor child endangering and first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

A pizza delivery driver requested a welfare check at Bourne’s residence on Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m. The driver attempted to deliver a pizza to the residence when a 6-year-old girl answered the door and was not able to wake Bourne to sign the credit card receipt for the pizza, according to court records.

When Piqua police responded, a 6-year-old girl answered the door again and was still unable to wake Bourne. There were no other adults at the residence. A 10-year-old boy returned to the house during the investigation. The children went to stay with a family member.

Medics responded and were able to wake Bourne. Suspected Clonazepam pills were recovered at the scene. Bourne stated that she did not have a prescription for them, according to court records.

Bourne was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail for a night before posting surety bond on Wednesday.

Man sentenced for child endangering

Jeremy M. Schuyler, 39, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday. Schuyler received a fine and suspended jail time. An additional count of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering was dismissed.

Schuyler and another person, Mary E. Alexander, 37, of Piqua, were charged after children were found living in a residence in Piqua that was deemed to be dangerous to their health due to animal waste and trash in January, according to previous court records. The children — ages 13 and 6 — were reportedly living in a home in Piqua with animal feces and trash lining the walls and floors. There were approximately 40 rabbits, eight cats, and two dogs also living in the residence.

Alexander was also charged with child endangering, and her case is still open in Miami County Municipal Court. She is scheduled to go to trial on the charges on April 17.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Richard W. Spertrzel, 53, of Mansfield, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass.

• Giovanni E. Ruiu, 23, of Anna, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Joshua D. Williams, 34, address unknown, received 60 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs and for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brittany M. Reagan, 31, of Englewood, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Alexander T. Taylor, 28, of Ludlow Falls, received 90 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jo Lynn Steva, 25, of St. Marys, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor false information.

• Kryon D.L. Anderson, 22, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Samuel C. Box, 25, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Jilda M. Howard, 59, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• David C. Montgomery, 44, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Douglas E. Baker II, 29, of Piqua, received 60 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Tyler P. Thompson, 28, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Amber Larsh, 30, of Greenville, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Nathan P. Manthey, 30, of Sidney, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Gina M. Steele, 43, of Covington, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Austin C. Malone, 23, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

• Matthew R. Weigel, 45, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Angela J. Brown, 36, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Terry A. Strohmenger, 46, of Greenville, received 180 days in jail for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Josie M. Howard, 30, of Troy, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jeffrey Mills, 56, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for attempted obstructing justice, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice.

• Devon W. Tapp, 47, of Toledo, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

