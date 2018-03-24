Area briefs

Deadline near

PIQUA — The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua.

Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by Wednesday, March 28 by calling Beth at 335-2771.

The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley.

This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

Equinox concert set

TROY — Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29 for “A Romp thru Ohio’s Flora & Fauna,” with Jim McCormac.

At 7 p.m., enjoy refreshments while you take in the new exhibit, “Natural Ohio in Photos,” a collection of McCormac’s Ohio images, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary biodiversity found in the Buckeye state.

At 7:15, participants will settle in for his presentation, a pictorial adventure through Ohio’s varied habitats with visits to flora and fauna great and small. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors.

McCormac’s photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, June 17.

Lunch and learn

TROY — Guest presenter Danielle Murphy from the Consumer Protection Office with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will offer a cyber security help information and protection program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4 at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

Lunch will be provided.

Call 440-3600 to register.

Exhibit opens

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host, beginning April 6, the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 40th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2017.” The 2017 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery.

The exhibit will close April 29.

Meet the Candidate set

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.

The forum will feature candidates in the May 8 Primary Election. These are: Democratic Representatives to Congress, 8th District, including Bill Ebben of West Chester, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester, Ted Jones of Piqua, and Matthew J. Guyette of Greenville. There is no Republican primary race. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler Counties and a portion of southern Mercer County. Republican candidates for State Representative, 80th District, including George H. Lovett of Tipp City, John W. O’Brien of Troy, Jena Powell of Arcanum, and J.D. Winteregg of Troy. There is no Democratic primary race.

The 80th District includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel.

Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.