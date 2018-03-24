Miami Shores clubhouse project pending

TROY — Troy City Council will review the proposed $1.71 million renovation of the Miami Shores Golf Course clubhouse at its next council meeting on April 2.

On Troy Daily News’ Facebook page, some participants voiced their displeasure due to the project once being part of the city’s failed levy campaign last year.

Operation Recreation 2020 levy was a proposed 10-year, 0.25 percent earned income tax to raise $25.7 million for expansion plans at Paul G. Duke Park, the golf course clubhouse renovation and driving range, upgrades to the facility at the Troy Senior Citizens Center and to add a $10 million second ice rink at Hobart Arena. City voters defeated the levy by 63 percent against the levy versus 37 percent for the levy.

According to a public information request, Miami Shores 18-hole public golf course has received a $250,000 general fund transfer each year in the last three years.

The golf course had the following revenues: $648,613 in 2015; $628,787 in 2016; and $652,773 in 2017. Expenditures, such as salaries, equipment and supplies, at Miami Shores included: $866,755 in 2015, $822,103 in 2016; and $820,272 in 2017. The city noted capital expenditures have routinely been mowers, maintenance equipment and golf carts.

The board of park commissioners recently hired Kyler Booher as the new director of golf earlier this month. Booher’s annual salary was set for $74,470 per year.

Former director of golf Ken Green retired, but said he’d be available to continue to help with the project if needed. Prior to Green’s retirment, two buisnesses presented advertising options for the course’s tee boxes and golf carts. No action has been taken on either item.

At the Recreation and Parks Committee meeting, city staff said it plans to keep the clubhouse accessible all year round and is currently researching how to expand food and beverage options once the renovation is complete.

The plans, if approved by council, will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage. Construction should take approximately six to seven months.

The project includes a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design also includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. A grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony, which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organizations want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package. Other alternates would be to repair the course’s parking lot.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

Last year, council approved to pay ALT Architecture $80,000 for design work of the clubhouse renovation.

The resolution to seek bids for the project will have its second reading at council on April 2. Council member Robin Oda requested the second reading , noting it was not emergency legislation, at the March 19 meeting.

Oda said she made the decision to request a second reading prior to a Troy resident’s comments that the requested funds could be better spent in a social services setting for residents in need.

Oda said the request was not an indication of her support for or against the project.

“It is my opinion that suspending the rules should be reserved for legislation with tight deadlines, or legislation involving routine city issues, in order to keep things moving along. Neither one of these contributes to the legislation in question. To suspend the rules on this specific legislation and proceed without the additional two readings, I believe is wrong. The city and council have a responsibility to allow residents to express their opinions, and suspending the rules, when unnecessary, takes that away,” Oda said by email.

City seeks $1.7 million renovation of clubhouse