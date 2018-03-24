Husted releases new business filings

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced 9,634 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout the month of February, down from the 10,204 entities formed during the same month in 2017. Husted also announced that 80 percent of all new businesses are now started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013.

In 2017, 117,429 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s office, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 of 105,009. Last year also marked the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new business filings. In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 46.3 percent in filings from 2010 to 2017.

From the time Ohio Business Central was launched until the end of February 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 354,952 online filings. In August of 2017, Husted announced that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

February 2018 marked 28 months since Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in the Buckeye State by 21 percent. This change has saved Ohio businesses over $6 million to date.

Husted’s efforts to cut costs don’t stop there. In fact, his request for a 100 percent cut in the amount of tax dollars needed to run his office was approved as part of the state’s budget. Husted’s request will save taxpayers nearly $5 million over fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Husted was able to do this because of his wise financial stewardship. During his first term, he reduced spending by $14.5 million, a 16 percent reduction when compared to the previous administration. Husted is also operating his office with roughly 40 percent fewer staff and payroll costs at the Secretary of State’s Office are at the lowest level in 10 years.

Though the most visible role of the Secretary of State is that of chief elections officer, the office is also the first stop for individuals or companies who want to file and start a business in Ohio. While recognizing these numbers can’t provide a complete picture of Ohio’s jobs climate, they are an important indicator of economic activity that Husted hopes will add to the ongoing discussion of how to improve the state’s overall climate for business.