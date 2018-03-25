Erwin, Concord partner to raise funds

TROY — Erwin Chrysler Jeep Dodge recently partnered with Concord Elementary School to raise $1,100 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand makes a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.

“The Erwin CDJ enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community. We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it,” said Jeff Hines, Great Lakes Business Center Regional Director. “On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”

In 2017, the Chrysler brand celebrated 25 years of supporting schools and families. Since 1993, the brand had helped to raise over 7 million dollars through fundraising test drives.

For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.