Two Mayors’ Concerts to be offered

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. is pleased to announce the title sponsors for their 2018 concerts. The generosity of The Troy Foundation and Kettering Health Network are making it possible for this organization to offer two concerts this year.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs are performing Sunday, April 8, at 3 p.m. This nondenominational event will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy.

The Kettering Children’s Choirs have established a local and national reputation of choral excellence and is one of the largest and most successful children’s choral programs in the state of Ohio. The program was founded in 1986 and now includes over 200 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities. Singers range in age from 8 to 18 and are admitted to the program by audition.

The upper level choirs tour nationally and internationally. They have had the opportunity to perform with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Opera, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, along with other groups and have shared the stage with many outstanding artists.

On Aug. 19, the Dayton Philharmonic Band and Summer Chorus will be in Troy performing once again on Prouty Plaza. Mark your calendar and watch for additional details on this late summer event. Additional support from The Paul G. Duke Foundation, Illinois Tool Works Foundation, individuals and businesses allow the concerts to be offered free of charge to the public.

Provided photo The Kettering Children's Choirs will perform at First United Methodist Church in Troy at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8, one of two upcoming Troy Mayors' Concerts.