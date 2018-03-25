FFA chapter raises money for charities

CASSTOWN — Junior Keagan Carsey and his fellow Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a Penny War, with all of the earnings being equally split between the March of Dimes and Children’s Hospital of Dayton.

“Every coin counts in a penny war,” Carsey said.

Members of the Citizenship Committee wanted a creative way to raise money for two of their favorite charities that would include all 77 FFA members. In addition to Carsey, committee members involved in the organization, counting, and tallying of results were Liza Bair, Kylie Blair, Keagan Carsey, Jessica Copeland, and Jessica Gillum.

During the month of March, $68.78 was raised among all six Agricultural Education classes at Miami East High School. All coins were positive points and dollars were negative points. The class earning the highest average per student was third period, a class of Livestock Science (junior and senior) students.

The winning class received a pizza party complements of Farm Credit Services of Mid-America in Versailles.