Entertainment announced for Strawberry Festival

Staff report
TROY — The 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival Committee has confirmed its entertainment lineup for the weekend-long event, scheduled for June 2-3 in downtown Troy.
With this year’s theme being “Strawberry Palooza,” efforts were made to make the local event a true celebration of music.
“People come to the Troy Strawberry Festival for many reasons, but this year we wanted to make sure the musical acts were a big draw,” said Eric Roetter, 2018 festival chair. “We are really excited with the lineup for 2018.”
The lineup for 2018 includes:
Friday, June 1
Hometown Kickoff Celebration at Treasure Island
6-7 p.m. Homegrown Talent finals
7:30-9 p.m. Velvet Crush
Saturday, June 2
• Prouty Plaza
10-10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony
10:30-11 a.m. Tour de Donut — Glazer Selection
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Little Mr. & Miss
1-2:30 p.m. Rock This Way
3-4:30 p.m. Blind Karma ( playing hits from the last 50 years).
4:30-5:30 p.m. Home Grown Talent Winners
5:30-6 p.m. Taste of Strawberry Challenge
6-7:30 p.m. New Frontiers (Journey Tribute)
• Levee Stage
10:30-11:30 a.m. Kung Fu — Kong Hoi Kung Fu Association
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cardio Drumming – Fit Friends
12:30-1:30 p.m. Bellamy Dance
1:30- 2:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contest
2:30-3:30 p.m. Belly Dancing demonstration by Salsa City
3:45-3:00 pm McGovern Irish Dancers
4:30-5:30 p.m. Ryan Mundy (original and cover country)
Sunday, June 3
• Prouty Plaza
10-11 a.m. Declare on the Square (Christian)
11:15 a.m. to noon Cory Breth (Adult Contemporary)
12:15-1 p.m. Ty Cooper (original and cover country)
1:15-2:30 p.m. Shadow Life (80’s rock)
2:45- 4:15 p.m. Buzzard Kings (vintage heartland rock)
4:30-6 p.m. Brother Believe Me (variety)
• Levee Stage
11 a.m. to noon Diaper Derby
1-2 p.m. Cardio Drumming by Salsa City
2-3 p.m McGovern Irish Dancers
More community performers are expected to be added to the Levee Stage as well.
For more information about the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival entertainment lineup, visit www.gostrawberries.com , the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/troystrawberryfestival, or call (937) 339-7714.
The mission of the Troy Strawberry Festival is to create a vibrant and welcoming festival experience which results in positive recognition and economic impact for the Troy community and for local non-profit organizations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU