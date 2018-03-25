Covington Community Chest gives back

COVINGTON — The Covington Community Chest recently made two donations to the community, donating funds to improve local areas for children, including at a local ball diamond in the village and at the former Covington Elementary School site.

Last week, the Covington Council approved accepting a donation in the amount of $35,000 from the Covington Community Chest. The donation will go toward the replacement of the lights at the village’s small ball diamond, and the labor costs will also be donated through the summer baseball committee. The work will be completed in August, Village Administrator Mike Busse said.

“It is a good deal all the way around,” Busse said.

The Covington Board of Education also accepted a donation in the amount of $50,000 from the Covington Community Chest to purchase playground equipment for the former Covington Elementary School site last week.

The Covington Community Chest has worked with the school district before, such as by donating to the district’s music program. That same night, the board also accepted a separate donation of $5,000 from the Covington Community Chest for a piano for the Covington High School music department and an additional donation of $2,000 for xylophones for the Covington Elementary School music program.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Rob Cron of the Covington Community Chest said.

Cron said the Covington Community Chest receives funding from a couple of sources, including a trust fund from the late Judge Felger and his wife in which the Covington Community Chest is named as a beneficiary. Cron described the Covington Community Chest as a steward of the funds they receive from that trust fund. Members of the Covington Community Chest meet five to six times a year to hear presentations on and discuss possible funding projects.

“I think it’s a great way to give back to the community,” Cron said.

He noted that the Covington Community Chest has also worked with the Covington Police Department and Covington Fire and Rescue to help them get needed equipment.

“We love to be able to help out,” Cron said.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

