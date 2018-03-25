TDN, PDC capture AP awards

Staff Reports

COLUMBUS — The Troy Daily News and Piqua Daily Call both captured awards Saturday at the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors competition in Columbus.

Both newspapers were competing in the Division I catagory for newspapers with circulations up to 7,999. Sixty-four daily newspapers submitted 1,922 entries in the entire contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2017.

The Troy Daily News received first place in the Best Digital Presence category for its website and social media sites. Judges wrote: “Continuous content uploaded to digital platforms. A mixture of local and state news with ease of access.”

The TDN’s David Fong received five individual awards: second place in Best Sports Photo and third place in Best Columnist, Best Sports Columnist, Best Headline Writer and Best Sports Photo.

The PDC’s Mike Ullery received a pair of individual awards: second place in Best News Photo and third place in Best Photographer.