FFA teams compete at invitationals

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter members wrapped up a spring season of Career Development events. A special thank you goes to the practice sites for the teams. The Livestock team practiced at Team Johnson Sheep Farm, Lynn/Alan Pence Goat Farm, Duff Swine Farm, and the Brent and Jenny Clark Feedlot.

On March 3, at the Marysville/Champaign County Invitational in Marysville the General Livestock team placed 16th out of 117 teams with members Isaac Beal, Chloe Gump, Paige Pence, Ethan Fine, Adam Bensman, Lauren Wright, Emma Sutherly, Keira Kirby, Ethan Paulus, Sam Sutherly, and Blake Boggess. At 20th out of 622 contestants, Isaac Beal was the highest-placing individual from Miami East.

On March 10, at the Miami Trace Invitational in Washington Courthouse, the Equine Management team consisted of Jessica Copeland and Sydney Preston. The team placed 24th and Jessica Copeland was the highest-placing from Miami East at 20th out of 131 contestants.

The General Livestock Judging team consisted of Lauren Wright, Emma Sutherly, Libby Carpenter, Sam Sutherly Chloee Gump, Paige Pence, Adam Bensman, Keira Kirby, Thomas Wallace, Jadyn Bair, and Isaac Beal. The team placed 18th out of 79 teams. Lauren Williams placed 79th out 455 contestants and was the highest-placing individual from Miami East.

At the State Spring Career Development event on March 24 at the Ohio Expo Center/State Fairgrounds in Columbus, the season finished. The Equine Management team consisted of Jessica Copeland, Sydney Preston, and Camrey Jordan. The team placed 66th out of 116. Jessica Copeland was the highest-placing individual from Miami East, placing 71st out of 386 individuals.

The General Livestock team consisted of Adam Bensman, Kylie Blair, Paige Pence, Jarrett Winner, and Lauren Wright. The team placed 50th out of 169 teams. Lauren Wright was the highest-placing individual from Miami East and placed 220th out of 981 individuals.