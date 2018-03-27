County approves data transfer

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved the transfer of county data, as well as several painting projects.

To prepare for the switch to using the state’s benefit system, the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services will move its data to the state’s document management system.

The county will be using the Ohio Benefits system to determine eligibility for programs like Medicaid and SNAP.

The cost to migrate the county’s data to the state’s system is $27,000 or .02 cents per page. The commissioners awarded the contract to Northwoods Consulting Partners.

The commissioners also approved several improvement projects at county properties, including the exterior painting of the Harrison Street maintenance garage and the power plant facility, at a cost of $5,500 and $3,600 respectively. The board also approved masonry repairs and repainting of the Cherry Street garage at a cost of $3,500. The county accepted quotes from Bissett & Company for all three projects.

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a 2018 Dodge Durango for the Municipal Court at a cost of $27,566 through state contract, as well as a new computer, monitor and necessary licenses for the Public Defender’s Office at a cost of $1,000.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

