Bethel board opposes state bill

BETHEL TWP. — On Thursday, the Bethel Board of Education held a regular meeting and work session to vote on several agenda items and to discuss the state’s online checkbook.

The board voted on a resolution opposing House Bill 512, the state’s effort to consolidate the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

The resolution approved by the board cites a lack of input from educators and school districts in the state’s decision making process and notes that the move would strip the State Board of Education of nearly all of its duties.

The Bethel board also voted on several personnel items, including supplemental position compensation for several staff members, as well as the hiring of two home instruction tutors.

They also approved a memorandum of agreement with MainSource Bank for the deposit of public funds and a land lease agreement.

Board member Julie Reese abstained from voting, stating that the board said it would not vote at work sessions except in cases of emergency.

The board also heard a presentation about Ohio’s Online Checkbook from Public Affairs Liaison Lauren Bowen. She showed the board how the site works and how it would allow residents to view years of financial transactions.

Board members expressed interest in joining the program to increase transparency with the taxpayers.

The board also discussed hosting community meetings in the coming months in an effort to keep the community up to date on topics like finance and the district’s approach to 21st century learning.

A meeting to discuss finance is tentatively scheduled for an hour prior to the board’s May meeting.

Board considering Ohio’s Online Checkbook