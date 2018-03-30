Woman gets probation for child endangering

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman received probation this week for overdosing with a child in her car in a Tipp City gas station in October.

Whitney L. Obringer, 27, of Piqua, was sentenced to two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Obringer was originally charged after she was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle at Speedway in Tipp City on Oct. 2. A 2-year-old girl was also found in the back seat. According to court records, Obringer was unresponsive until a medic arrived and treated Obringer with Narcan.

Obringer reportedly admitted to driving to Dayton “to pick up drugs” and “she said that she had taken what she thought was cocaine but what later turned out to be heroin,” according to court records. Obringer pulled into the gas station on her way home after “she began to feel funny.”

The child’s grandparents responded to the scene to pick up the child.

• Joshua D. Holman, 35, of Brookville, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor child endangering, minor misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, OVI refusal, and OVI in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Holman was charged with child endangering for allegedly driving intoxicated with a 9-year-old juvenile in the vehicle in West Milton on March 25.

A pre-trial conference for Holman is scheduled for May 17.

Catherine M. Chrisman, 27, of West Milton, was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident. Chrisman is scheduled to be arraigned on April 10.

• Lindsey N. Skeens, 22, of Sidney, was arraigned on third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs on Tuesday.

Skeens is accused of knowingly conveying a syringe that contained fentanyl residue into the Miami County Jail on Dec. 22, according to court records. The substance was sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for testing in December. The results, which were received on Monday, advised the syringe contained fentanyl.

A preliminary hearing for Skeens is scheduled for April 4.

• A reported altercation on the 5300 block of David Drive in Tipp City on Tuesday resulted in two arrests this week. In connection with that altercation, Thomas D. Gough, 21, of Tipp City, was arraigned on fourth-degree felony aggravated assault on Wednesday. Also in connection with that incident, Brendyn T. Vahle, 18, of Tipp City, was arraigned on first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

A preliminary hearing for Gough is scheduled for April 3. A pre-trial conference for Vahle is scheduled for May 17.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Christina K. Crank, 37, of New Carlisle, received nine days of jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted complicity, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Garrett M. Noble, 57, of Covington, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Brooke E. Evans, 24, of Piqua, received 24 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic, and also for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Richard H. Ellis, 34, of Bradford, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Courtney L. Fulk, 19, of Bradford, received a fine and suspended jail time for a first-degree misdemeanor offense involving underage persons.

• Kayla M. Drake, 19, of Greenville, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ashley N. Schwieterman, 26, of Anna, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Jack L. Heveran, 28, of Piqua, received 30 days in jail and fine for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing and for a separate charge of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Timothy R. Anderson, 48, of Sidney, received 90 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Ashlee E. Lawrence, 29, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Saundra J. Collins, 33, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor false information.

• Sandra J. Clayton, 62, of Troy, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Terry Beekman, 46, of Piketon, received 23 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lawrence M. Brown, 32, of Troy, received 60 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336