Troy Foundation awards $196,617 in grants

TROY — At their March meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 31 grant applications.

The grants were awarded through the General Fund, David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund, Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund, Hollinger-Dungan Fund, Kathryn Marr Fund, Lafferty Family Fund, Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund, and the Fifth Third Fund for Arts and Culture of The Troy Foundation.

In the end, The Troy Foundation has announced 26 organizations were chosen to receive $196,617.80 in grants.

Child Care Choices, Inc. — $800 — support of the Yoga Lady trainings

Martin Luther King Dream Team — $1,000 — Martin Luther King Celebration for 2019

Miami County Educational Service Center — $1,300 — 2018 Excellence in Education Banquet

Ohio State University Extension Office — $1,300.80 — Community Education on the Radio

Miami County Communications Center (911) — $ 1,399 — Tele-communicator wellness equipment

SafeHaven, Inc. — $1,500 — educational field trips for Troy members

First Place Food Pantry — $1,800 — client transportation program

Piqua Arts Council — $2,362 — Miami County Artist Opportunity grants

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce — $2,500 — Teen Leadership Troy 2018 Program

Troy Christian Schools — $2,500 — sound system, receivers and microphones

Troy Rec Association — $3,000 — Summer Lunch Buddies program

Isaiah’s Place, Inc. — $1,920 — field laptops and pens

City of Troy, Ohio — $4,300 — Cycling Repair and Safety Project

Troy Mayors’ Concert, Inc. — $5,000 — 2018 Troy Mayors’ Concerts

The Future Begins Today — $6,000 — Marketing and fundraising expenses

Troy Main Street — $7,000 — Farmer’s Market, Downtown Planter Project

Young Life Upper Miami Valley — $7,175 — Young Life Summer Camp

Dream Builders Group, Inc. — $7,221 — Clubhouse Teen Internship

Miami County Agricultural Society — $10,000 — Miami County Fair concert support

City of Troy, Ohio — $12,000 — July 4, 2018 fireworks

Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau $13,000 Donut Jam on the Square

Troy-Miami County Public Library — $15,000 — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Troy Museum Corporation — $15,200 — Fence Preservation Project

Troy Development Council — $20,000 — Career Connect Program

Miami County Continuum of Care — $26,000 — Capacity Building Project

Partner’s in Hope, Troy Rec, and Lincoln Community Center $27,000 — Summer Lunches Program

For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Tuesday, May 15 by 4 p.m. for review at the June meeting.