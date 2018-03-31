Troy Foundation awards $196,617 in grants

TROY — At their March meeting the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 31 grant applications.
The grants were awarded through the General Fund, David B. and Helen N. Meeker Fund, Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund, Hollinger-Dungan Fund, Kathryn Marr Fund, Lafferty Family Fund, Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund, and the Fifth Third Fund for Arts and Culture of The Troy Foundation.
In the end, The Troy Foundation has announced 26 organizations were chosen to receive $196,617.80 in grants.
Child Care Choices, Inc. — $800 — support of the Yoga Lady trainings
Martin Luther King Dream Team — $1,000 — Martin Luther King Celebration for 2019
Miami County Educational Service Center — $1,300 — 2018 Excellence in Education Banquet
Ohio State University Extension Office — $1,300.80 — Community Education on the Radio
Miami County Communications Center (911) — $ 1,399 — Tele-communicator wellness equipment
SafeHaven, Inc. — $1,500 — educational field trips for Troy members
First Place Food Pantry — $1,800 — client transportation program
Piqua Arts Council — $2,362 — Miami County Artist Opportunity grants
Troy Area Chamber of Commerce — $2,500 — Teen Leadership Troy 2018 Program
Troy Christian Schools — $2,500 — sound system, receivers and microphones
Troy Rec Association — $3,000 — Summer Lunch Buddies program
Isaiah’s Place, Inc. — $1,920 — field laptops and pens
City of Troy, Ohio — $4,300 — Cycling Repair and Safety Project
Troy Mayors’ Concert, Inc. — $5,000 — 2018 Troy Mayors’ Concerts
The Future Begins Today — $6,000 — Marketing and fundraising expenses
Troy Main Street — $7,000 — Farmer’s Market, Downtown Planter Project
Young Life Upper Miami Valley — $7,175 — Young Life Summer Camp
Dream Builders Group, Inc. — $7,221 — Clubhouse Teen Internship
Miami County Agricultural Society — $10,000 — Miami County Fair concert support
City of Troy, Ohio — $12,000 — July 4, 2018 fireworks
Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau $13,000 Donut Jam on the Square
Troy-Miami County Public Library — $15,000 — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Troy Museum Corporation — $15,200 — Fence Preservation Project
Troy Development Council — $20,000 — Career Connect Program
Miami County Continuum of Care — $26,000 — Capacity Building Project
Partner’s in Hope, Troy Rec, and Lincoln Community Center $27,000 — Summer Lunches Program
For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible, visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Tuesday, May 15 by 4 p.m. for review at the June meeting.
