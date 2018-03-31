Outlet Center under new management

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Outlet Center will be expanding its plant selection this spring to include larger, more mature plants, shrubs and trees direct from Gardens Alive! Farms. Gift items, puzzles and apparel will continue to be available. This shift in assortment began last year, and was well received by local customers, many who fondly remember visiting the outlet center’s location when it housed Spring Hill Nurseries, a cornerstone of the community for over 100 years.

The store update coincides with the launch of a new Facebook page, which will feature up-to-date information about weekly sales and promotions. Customers who “like” Tipp City Outlet Center over the next two weeks will be entered for a chance to win a $200 shopping spree. Find the page at www.facebook.com/TippCityOutlet. The weekly store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 250 W. Elm St,. Tipp City, Ohio. Call (937) 667-2491, ext. 3076, for more information.

Haubert, Katterhenry best in Ohio

TROY — Eric J. Haubert and Lisa Katterhenry Howe, senior financial advisors, of Katterhenry Investment Group in Troy, Ohio, have been recognized as a 2018 Best-in-State by Forbes.

“Eric and Lisa could not be prouder of this distinction, as it is a reflection of our clients’ success and the relentless hard work of our entire team at Katterhenry Investment Group,” said Kasey Massie-Yeagle, Chief Operations Officer of Katterhenry Investment Group.

Combined, Eric and Lisa have over 45 years of experience in th e financial services industry.