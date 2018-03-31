Couple to celebrate 70th anniversary

SIDNEY — Maynard and Alfrieda (Pour) Francis of Sidney will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on April 3, 2018.

The couple were married April 3, 1948, by Father H.J. Mentink of St. Patrick’s Church, Troy.

They have four daughters, Marcia (Gary) Niswonger of Piqua, Rita (Dave) Cromes of Alabaster, Ala., Mary (Randy) Giesseman of Troy and Susan Barhorst of Troy; 1o grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

An open house for the couple is planned from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Dorothy Love Amos Center, Sidney.

They ask that gifts be omitted.