Council reviews clubhouse renovation

TROY — Troy City Council will have its second reading of a bid authorization of $1.7 million for the Miami Shores Golf Course’s clubhouse on Monday.

The plans, if approved by council, will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage. Construction should take approximately six to seven months.

The project includes a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design also includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. A grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony, which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organizations want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package. Other alternates would be to repair the course’s parking lot.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

Last year, council approved to pay ALT Architecture $80,000 for design work of the clubhouse renovation.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Resolution

R-11-2018 Small Business Development Revolving Loan, Slimline Surgical Devices dba Canyon Run Engineering Technologies, $77,099.40 — Emergency first reading

• Ordinances

O-13-2018 Amend Zoning Code regarding BZA Considerations — Third reading

O-18-2018 Final Plat, Sections 6 7, Stonebridge Meadows PD and dedication of right-of-way — First reading

O-19-2018 Reappropriation — The reappropriation includes: Small Business Development Revolving Loan Fund for $174,610 to provide addition loan funding; and, Capital Improvement Fund for $45,000 for Lincoln Community Center assessments and two Riverway informational kiosks.

