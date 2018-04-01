Palmer receives top athletic director honor

By David Fong

TROY — In a rivalry that seemingly dates back as long as time itself, Dave Palmer has managed to do what few, if any, have ever done before him … become a winner at both Troy High School and Piqua High School.

Palmer, the former Piqua and current Troy athletic director, recently was named the Southwest Ohio Athletic Directors Association/Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Athletic Director of the Year, which is “presented to individuals who exemplify the highest standards of their profession and who, through their influence on the lives of young people under their direction, have made significant contributions to their school and community.”

“I was very surprised,” Palmer said of winning the award. “It’s always nice to get recognition from your peers. It’s nice to be recognized for the work you do and to be respected enough by the people you work with on a regular basis to receive such an award.”

Palmer, a Piqua resident, actually began his career in sports medicine, serving as Piqua’s head athletic trainer from 1987 until he became athletic director in 2005.

“As an athletic trainer, and being at all the athletic events I was at for many years, I got to see how things were organized and put together,” Palmer said. “I saw the hard work that was involved. It was something that I was interested in. I knew I wouldn’t be able to be ab athletic trainer forever, and I think I wanted the challenge of running an athletic department.

“I got to work with coaches and athletes, which is one of the best parts of the job, but I got to work with them on a different level.”

Piqua football coach Bill Nees spent nearly three decades working along Palmer.

“‘Palms’ was an outstanding leader for our athletic programs during his time at Piqua,” Nees said. “We have had long relationship as fellow teachers, coach-trainer and finally AD-coach . During all those times, he was always consistent in his beliefs and loyalties. I really respect the job he did and does and congratulate him on this outstanding achievement.”

Palmer successfully made the transition from Piqua to its bitter rival Troy in 2013. He said that while the two schools may be rivals, he’s enjoyed working with the coaches and athletes at both schools.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate,” he said. “I’ve worked with a lot of great coaches and athletes at both places. There’s a lot of great people at Piqua and there’s a lot of great people at Troy.”

Troy football coach Matt Burgbacher said he’s enjoyed his time working with Palmer at Troy.

“Mr. Palmer is great to work with on a daily basis,” Burgbacher said. “He cares about his job, he wants kids to succeed and wants what is best for our athletes. Mr. Palmer is a great voice of reason, a leader that doesn’t demand power, but by the way he handles his duties, you have nothing but respect for the guy. He is always willing to take the time to sit down and talk, no matter how busy he is, or the time of day, the man will give us all he has.”

Palmer said that while he may have to work hard coordinating all of Troy’s athletic programs — making sure officials and support staff are in place at games, lining up buses for away games and overseeing the day-to-day operations of a large school’s athletic department as just some of his duties — it is rewarding.

“It’s definitely a lot of hours, but if you enjoy what you do, and you have fun doing it, it’s not really work,” he said.

