Connections group to feature UVCC program

PIQUA — Connections, a YWCA group, will meet on Tuesday, April 17, from 11:45 am to 1 pm at the Cornerstone Restaurant located at the Upper Valley Career Center (8811 Career Drive).

The program will feature Aspire Program Director Sarah Thomason. Her presentation will detail the benefits of the Aspire program, how they inspire people to achieve more and assist them to make positive changes in their lives.

“We at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division Program offer free academic skills instruction to help our students,”Thomason said. “This includes increasing workplace basic education skills, preparing for certification testing and increasing employability skills.

“We also help students learn English as a second language, offer students help with the skills needed to earn a high school equivalence (GED), help them prepare to enter post-secondary education and much more.”

Classes are offered at various day and evening times in Piqua, Sidney, Troy and Greenville according to Thomason. “We are excited to highlight the program with community members and spread the good word,” she said.

Luncheon reservations must be made by Friday, April 13, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626 or e-mailing info@ywcapiqua.com. Cost is $10 for YWCA members and $12 for non-members. Payment is due the day of the program. Reservations not paid will be billed.

Connections provides an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences to meet monthly to connect and network. This also enables them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others.