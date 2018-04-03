Council OK’s clubhouse project

TROY — Troy City Council unanimously approved the bid authorization of $1.7 million for the Miami Shores Golf Course’s clubhouse on Monday.

Robin Oda voted “no” on the rules suspension of the bid, but OK’d the approval during the vote to OK the project.

The plans will be to close the pro shop on Sept. 1 for renovation. A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage. Construction should take approximately six to seven months.

Lester Conard addressed council prior to the vote, stating, “golf is a thing of the past. It’s now bicycling, canoeing and kayaking.”

Conard said the golf course loses money and renovating the clubhouse would not attract more golfers.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to do all of this,” Conard said.

The project includes a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. A grand opening in April 2019 would open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony, which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration.

A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package. Other alternates would be to repair the course’s parking lot.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

Last year, council approved to pay ALT Architecture $80,000 for design work of the clubhouse renovation.

In other news:

Three residents spoke against the ordinance regarding the final plat of sections 6 and 7 at Stonebridge Meadows’ planned development. Jill Hammer, Laurie Jackson and Mickey Hammer asked council to resolve standing water and flood issues in the existing plats of the development before approving the final plat.

Council member Brock Heath requested the ordinance go to a second reading, which was not challenged by other members of council. The ordinance will have a second reading on April 16.

“We still have problems there,” Jill Hammer said. “We still have issues with water drainage, we still have issues with lot grading and we still have issues with the retention pond and the overflow onto (State Route) 718 and that kind of thing.”

Hammer asked council to stop further development until the issues were fixed.

President Marty Baker asked Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington to comment on the residents’ complaints.

Titterington said the engineer has addressed interim fixes, but weather has not been cooperative.

Titterington said the first section of the development is at the lower point of the overall planned development and the additional sections are on higher ground.

“We are concerned about the interim improvements, but we also want them to finish sections 6 and 7 so they can get the final infrastructure in place, get the lots developed so the overall stormwater plan can be implemented,” Titterington said, adding that the development’s engineer Choice One’s stormwater design can be implemented once all the sections are built.

Jackson and Micky Hammer also addressed the Stonebridge Meadows’ water issues.

“The development continues to have significant drainage issues,” Jackson said, who said stagnant water is in several areas of the development and is concerned about the public health hazard and could cause potential property damage.

The Stonebridge Meadows subdivision is owned by Judy Tomb.

On Tuesday, Tomb said engineers have surveyed evelations and has pinpointed issues on Swan Way and Red Maple. Tomb said the homeowner in the area regraded their yard higher than the stormwater grade that was previously approved by the city and has caused “a lot of problems.”

“The homeowner has been advised that their property is blocking the approved grade and they said they would take care of it. It’s not on us to do anything,” Tomb said.

Tomb said she drove out to the development on Tuesday and claimed the development’s streets are clear and the storm drains are working. She also noted there was a back up on the new section where the property owner has not put their yard to grade.

“We are doing our best to abide by the city’s requirements. It’s beyond our power to go onto that person’s property, I don’t know what else we can do,” Tomb said. Tomb said she continuing to work with the city to address the water issues, and said, “We’ve done eveything they’ve asked us to do.”

Micky Hammer said if nothing is done, homeowners will be “left standing holding the bag” and asked council to “do the right thing.”

The following items on the agenda were approved unanimously:

• Resolution

R-11-2018 Small Business Development Revolving Loan, Slimline Surgical Devices dba Canyon Run Engineering Technologies, $77,099.40 — Emergency first reading — Approved.

• Ordinances

O-13-2018 Amend Zoning Code regarding BZA Considerations — Third reading — Approved.

O-19-2018 Reappropriation — The reappropriation includes: Small Business Development Revolving Loan Fund for $174,610 to provide addition loan funding; and, Capital Improvement Fund for $45,000 for Lincoln Community Center assessments and two Riverway informational kiosks — Approved.

