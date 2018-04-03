Council discusses cell towers

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City council took steps toward regulating small cell towers in the city.

Legislation is making its way through the state legislature that will allow cellular service providers to construct small cell towers in public right of ways. At a recent work session, Assistant City Manager Brad Vath told council that, if the city wanted to have any regulations in place, they would need to be adopted prior to adoption at the state level.

At Monday night’s meeting, council hear the first readings of ordinances that would establish a $250 fee and codify guidelines for the installation of small cell towers.

Council also approved a resolution designating certain parts of the city as areas where utilities must be underground in the public right of ways. According to City Manager Tim Eggleston, this also applies to small cell towers that could potentially be installed in those areas, requiring the accompanying transmission cabinets and other support structures to be underground.

“This is the first part of more legislation to come,” he said.

The state legislation would allow the four primary cell service providers to build small towers in the public right of way. The small cell tower structures are usually standalone poles or devices on top of light poles, which are used to boost 5G service for cell phones.

Councilman John Kessler called the state legislation a further erosion of local home rule.

In other business, council also approved a contract for the annual asphalt resurfacing project, which was awarded to John R. Jurgensen Co. of Springfield in the amount of $547,688.

Resurfacing work will include the following streets: Arapaho Trail, Buckeye Court, Cunningham Court, Juniper Court, Manchester Drive, North Second Street, Parkwood Drive, Revelstoke Court, South Street, St. Leonard Lane, Sycamore Woods Drive, Tower Drive and West Main Street.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

