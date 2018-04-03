Posted on by

Rain, rain, go away

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Ohio Department of Transportation employee Jim Dillinger wades in waist-deep flood waters as he attempts to clear a drain at the rear of the ODOT Highway Garage and Indian Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A pickup truck throws up a rooster-tail as it hits a patch of high water on northbound Looney Road in Piqua on Tuesday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call A Tuesday afternoon downpour at the swiftly-rising Great Miami River under the Eldean Covered Bridge.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call The falls at Farrington Reserve were roaring in near-Niagra fashion on Tuesday with water inundating the cement bridge that lead across the waterway.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Much of Treasure Island was under water by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.


