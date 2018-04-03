Covington sewer plant renovations nearing end

• The GIVE Health Fair will be held at Eagles Hall, 715 E. Broadway St., on Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.

• The P.L.U.S 5K in honor of Eric Flory will be held April 14, at 9 a.m.

• Income tax assistance will be offered at the municipal building on Thursday, April 5, from 1-4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m.

COVINGTON — The Covington Council held a light meeting on Monday evening, going over project updates within the village before approving one ordinance to amend how the village records appropriations.

The wastewater plant renovations are continuing and may be approaching the end of the project soon.

“The new effluent floats and pumps have been installed. We are currently in the process of switching over to the new UV channel,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said.

The start-up for those pumps has been scheduled for this week, and the start-up for the new UV channel — a type of disinfection system — will follow after the switch over to that channel is complete.

Busse will also be going to Cincinnati this week to review the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for the plant. After that system is installed, Busse said all that will be left for the renovations at the plant will be laying down asphalting, installing fencing, and reseeding grass. “It’s going real well,” he said.

Busse also met with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in reference to the High Street reconstruction project to discuss the progress of the project’s design phase and review the schedule.

“Everything seems to be in order,” Busse said. “We’re on schedule.”

The village also plans to apply for funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to replace the water and sewer lines on High Street. After those are replaced, then the reconstruction of High Street will follow.

The house previously at 137 N. High St. has been demolished. The Miami County Public Health Department will be paying their portion in full, but “the village will be holding back 10 percent of the project payment until the grading and seeding is completed,” Busse said.

In new business, the council authorized the solicitation of quotes for the 2018 playground equipment project. Mayor Ed McCord said that the village is receiving over $28,000 in grant money for new playground equipment, including $10,000 from the Covington Community Chest.

Following that, the council waived the three-reading rule and approved an ordinance to authorize the fiscal officer to amend how the village records appropriations. The council approved creating expense line items in each fund for county auditor’s fees and also creating a revenue line item in the street fund to record permissive tax revenue.

The new way of organizing the fund balances will not change revenue or expenses. Busse said that it will break out the county auditor’s fees in each of those funds so they can be better identified.

The council also authorized Busse to make a conditional offer to Nathan Lyle for a temporary summer help position. The starting pay will be $10.60 per hour.

The council then held the first reading on a resolution to adopt the revised Miami County Hazzard Mitigation Plan. This plan is updated every five years, and Busse said that he takes part in the county meetings held in regard to this plan. Adopting this plan also qualifies the village for FEMA funds in the event of a disaster, Busse said.

Council member Judy Smith was absent.

Council hears other project updates

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

