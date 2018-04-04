Man to be released from psychiatric hospital

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for assaulting a nurse in 2010 learned he would be released from a pyschiatric hospital on Wednesday by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee after he was found no longer mentally ill by psychiatric experts.

Charles Stewart, 57, attended the hearing after the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo recommended that his commitment be terminated.

Stewart was found not guilty by reason of insanity on one count of second-degree felony assault for stabbing a nurse multiple times with an ink pen at Upper Valley Medical Center’s behavioral unit in November 2010. Stewart was later committed to the Northwest Psychiatric Hospital.

Stewart was found no longer mentally ill by a psychiatrist at the hospital. A second opinion from a clinical psychologist who also examined Stewart also found him no longer mentally ill. The reports were admitted as exhibits to Stewart’s file. A second-degree felonious assault has a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Gee asked Stewart where he would reside upon his release. Stewart said he will live with his girlfriend in Covington.

Gee also noted Stewart’s alcohol abuse led up to the assault on the nurse. Gee noted Stewart’s recovery efforts while he was hospitalized. Stewart said he’s already made plans with his sponsor to attend meetings upon his release.

Gee asked if his alcohol use was behind him.

“It’s in the rear-view mirror,” Stewart said.

Gee terminated Stewart’s commitment and said he would file a formal decision on Wednesday. He also wished Stewart good luck.

Accused of stabbing nurse with ink pen