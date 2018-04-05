Commissioners OK internet, siren updates

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases, new internet service and improvements to the county’s weather warning system at their meeting Thursday.

The board accepted a proposal from Level 3 Communications for internet services that will improve service speeds for all offices and will now include the Communication Center and the Juvenile Court’s Piqua location.

“This is really going to help out the Communication Center by far the most,” said Matt Watkins, the county’s IT director.

The proposal will upgrade the internet service to a fiber-optic network that will operate much faster than the standard business-class service the Communication Center is currently using, Watkins said.

The cost of service is not to exceed $43,273. The Communication Center and the Juvenile Court will both be billed internally, at $920 and $400 per month respectively.

The commissioners also approved the purchase of three new transit vehicles at a cost of $202,707 through the Ohio Department of Transportation cooperative purchasing program.

According to Regan Snider, director of Miami County Public Transit, the new purchases will replace three older vehicles. She added that the new vehicles are more “heavy-duty” than the previous models.

The board also authorized the re-programming of the county’s 15 weather warning sirens and accepted a quote for the work from P&R Communications Services for $4,570.

Since switching to the new digitally based radio system, the Communication Center has been experiencing some issues activating the sirens as a group. The reprogramming will allow the county to activate all sirens at once, while still being able to activate individual sirens if needed.

In other business, the commissioners awarded a bid for prestressed concrete box beams for the Mill Road bridge at a cost of $56,350 to Prestress Services Industries.

The commissioners also approved parking lot repairs for the Communication Center and awarded the $11,000 project to Cooper’s Blacktop.

