Tennessee felon jailed for drugs, theft

MIAMI COUNTY — An armed convicted felon from Tennessee was allegedly found high on methamphetamine in a garage of a home in the 800 block of Snodgrass Road in Springcreek Township last Saturday.

Michael Main, 38, of Saint Paris, Tennessee, is currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on a $23,500 bond on multiple felony counts including third-degree weapons under disability, two counts of fifth-degree breaking and entering and possession of narcotics, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Main is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 10. He was arraigned on the charges on April 2, in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports, a deputy was dispatched to the home after the homeowner called to report that a white male with a red backpack walked out of a detached garage and was walking eastbound on Snodgrass Road around 5:15 p.m on March 31. The homeowner had approached Main, who reportedly asked if he could read a book together. The homeowners had found a heater plugged into their garage and several items disturbed.

A deputy located Main, who appeared to be under the influence of a drug walking on County Road 25-A. Deputies found a checkbook and credit cards belonging to the homeowners in the 800 block of Snodgrass as well as a checkbook and paperwork from a home in the 500 block of the same road. Two loaded handguns, a box of knives, ammunition and various drugs were found in the backpack. As a deputy was searching Main’s possessions, he kept calling the officer “Dad.”

A vehicle Main was driving was also located on the property of one of the victims. Two loaded rifle magazines were also confiscated before the car was towed.

Main was transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment before being incarcerated.

A felony extradition was filed by Sheriff David Duchak on April 2.

A deputy reviewed Main’s record, which included felony convictions for drug possession, involuntary manslaughter, inciting violence, attempted manslaughter and tampering with evidence as well as misdemeanor convictions for theft and criminal mischief.

Sheriff files extradition of Michael Main