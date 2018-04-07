Media panel named for Meet the Candidate

TROY — Meet the Candidate Night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria.

The media panel for Meet the Candidate night includes Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, David Fong of Troy Daily News, Terry Lafferty of WPTW Radio, and Bill McIntosh of WTJN Radio. The event will be broadcast live on Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media.

The forum will feature candidates in the May 8 Primary Election including Democratic Representatives to Congress, 8th District: Bill Ebben of West Chester, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester, Matthew J. Guyette of Greenville, and Ted Jones of Piqua. There is no Republican primary race. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler Counties and a portion of southern Mercer County.

Republican candidates for State Representative, 80th District will also be present including George H. Lovett of Tipp City, John W. O’Brien of Troy, Jena Powell of Arcanum, and J.D. Winteregg of Troy. There is no Democratic primary race. The 80th District includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County.

Tom Dunn, LT ’96, will be the moderator. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel. Jack Hoekstra LT ’08 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last ninety minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

This is the 28th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night that began in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations.

For more information about Leadership Troy, go to www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy