Area briefs

FOE to host blood drive

COVINGTON — The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles community blood drive Monday, April 16, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Chill out after tax day

TIPP CITY — From noon to 2 p.m. on April 17, Kona Ice will be hosting its fifth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

The truck will be parked at Monroe Federal to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

Monroe Federal is located at 24 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Mrs. Hayner’s tea planned

TROY — On Thursday, April 19, enjoy blackberry sage tea and finger foods with your best friends as participants celebrate Mrs. Hayner and the gift of her home to the community at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Reservations are required and can be made by phone at (937) 339-0457, in person at the Hayner Center, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/tea. Cost for the event is $15 for those outside the Troy City School district and $12 for those in the Troy City Schools district and/or Friends of Hayner members.

Mensa offers admission testing

DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa will hold admission testing sessions open to the public on Saturday, April 28, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering and again on Wednesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Beavercreek Branch Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek.

The test takes about two hours. Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID.

Comedy show to benefit Pink Ribbon Girls

DAYTON — Pink Ribbon Girls presents a benefit stopover featuring comedian Heather Land’s “I Ain’t Doin’ It” at the Dayton Masonic Center at 7 p.m. on May 4. For information and tickets visit pinkribbongirls.org/events.

All proceeds benefit Pink Ribbon Girls.

Heather Land has a knack for finding the funny out of the frustrating. From ex-husbands to failed diets, her ability to deliver consistent comedy in a self-deprecating style has made her adored by millions of people of all ages.

Poets sought for contest

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is holding its annual poetry jam on Tuesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Students in grades 3-12 and adults are welcome to enter the poetry contest. Each person entering will have the opportunity to read one poem at the jam and prizes will be awarded to the winners. All poems need to be submitted by May 7 online at tcaacliterary@gmail.com or mailed to Tipp City Area Arts Council-Poetry Jam, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371. Detailed information and entry forms can be found on the Art Council website: www.tippcityartscouncil.com/poetry-jam.html.

Dix named outstanding freshman

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix of Tipp City received the Outstanding Freshman Award from the Department of Biology during The Citadel Academy of Science and Mathematics awards banquet on Thursday, March 22.

The banquet highlighted more than 50 outstanding students, alumni and faculty in science and mathematics at The Citadel.