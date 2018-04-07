Troy again named Troy City USA

TROY — Troy was named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Troy achieved Troy City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree card ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Tree provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provided wildlife habitats, among other benefits.

For more information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.