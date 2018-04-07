Troy street projects underway

TROY — At the Community Improvement Corp. meeting last Thursday, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reported on various projects throughout the city of Troy.

Titterington reported the city’s street projects including North Market Street Phase II, which is underway and McKaig/Dorset interchange as part of McKaig Phase IV which is currently out to bid.

The road construction would start from Lake Street to Interstate 75. The cost includes $800,000 state grant within the estimated $1.875 project cost. The project entails plans for a roundabout at the Dorset Road and McKaig Avenue intersection.

“It includes the lively discussed roundabout at McKaig/Dorset so we’ll see how that goes,” Titterington said.

Titterington said later in the year the city will wrap up design work for the West Main Street renovation from Cherry Street to Interstate 75.

Titterington said the project will likely cost $8-12 million, and will need financing and be broken up in two or possibly three phases.

On April 2, the city’s streets and sidewalks committee approved the list of proposed city roads paving list for 2018, with an estimated cost not to exceed $832,000. The work encompass 8.7 lane miles.

The majority of the funding, $800,000 comes from the annual paving program fund, plus $27,000 for the senior citizen’s center’s parking lot repaving project and $5,000 for the cemetery’s Central Avenue paving project.

According to the report, city staff updated the condition rating of every street in the city. The condition rating is based on the physical evaluation and score for every street, including 15 different criteria.

The report also states with spending approximately $800,000 per year for the next five years, should allow the city to meet the paving needs “at an acceptable industry standard (weather and other factors permitting). The report also stated the staff reviews the capital improvement projects of other city departments and other utility companies including Vectren’s bare steel replacement program to create the paving list annually.

Council will vote on authorizing the bidding process at the next council meeting on April 16.

The list includes the following street areas: Brukner Drive from Archer Drive to the cul-de-sac; Charles Street from Clay Street to the alley; South Cherry Street from West Race Street to Drury Lane; Crescent Drive from McKaig Avenue to Wayne Avenue; Dean Circle from Mumford Drive to the cul-de-sac; Drury Lane from South Market Street to South Ridge Avenue; Fairmont Court to Corporate Drive to the cul-de-sac; Fairview Court from Fairmont Court to the cul-de-sac; East Franklin Street from South Market Street to East Main Street; Hilltop Alley from Saratoga Drive to Hilltop Drive; Imperial Court from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Maplecrest Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to Staunton Road; Pennsylvania Avenue from McKaig Avenue to Drury Lane; Stony Creek Road from Dorset Avenue to the dead end; North Walnut Street from East Main Street to Pearson Court; Wayne Avenue from Lake Street to South Dorset Road; Wheeler Street from South Ridge Avenue to Madison Street; and Wright Circle from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac.

The Ohio Department of Transportation recently released its list of highway projects. These projects are paid for by state funds: A full depth pavement repair project for the west side of Troy on Interstate 75. The estimated cost is $1.2 million and is expected to be completed by August 2018.

In other city news:

The second public meeting regarding the Sherwood area will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at the Sherwood Shopping Center at the former location of the Back Door restaurant. MKSK is a Columbus-based firm specializing in landscape architecture, planning and urban design. The firm held an initial public forum last October to study the Sherwood area. It was attended by more than 100 residents. The MKSK firm was paid for by the city of Troy at a cost of $45,000.

Council to review $832,000 in street repaving in 2018