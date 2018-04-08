TSF Queen’s Pageant set for Friday

Staff Report

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival’s 2018 Queens Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 13 in the Troy High School auditorium.

Contestants, who will be vying for the queen’s title to reign over the 2018 Troy Strawberry Festival on June 2-3, will perform a talent during the pageant, as well as be interviewed on stage.

The queen’s scholarship of $1,200 this year is provided by Excellence in Dentistry: Doctors Jones, Bentley, Stevens and Choi. The first attendant scholarship is $800, provided by Faurecia; and the second attendant scholarship is $600, also provided by Faurecia.

Other donations are made by Troy Sports Center, Trojan Florist, Tall James Photography, Hittle’s Jewelry and Bev Kendall.

The 13 contestants to compete in the annual pageant include:

• Abigail Hissong, a senior at Milton-Union

• Katie Mullins, a senior at Tippecanoe High School

• Miranda Houshel, a junior at Troy High School

• Natalie Rocke, a senior at Lehman High School

• Aliya Ratliff, a senior at Tippecanoe High School

• Cassidy Poland, a freshman at Troy High School

• Brooke Klopfenstein, a senior at Troy High School

• Krishna Brucia, a senior at Troy High School

• Aries Targett, a sophomore at Troy High School

• Jaden Stine, a freshman at Newton High School

• Savannah Crist, a junior at Troy High School

• Evelyn Plunkett, junior at Troy High School

• Randi Frazier, a junior at Troy High School.

For more information, visit gostrawberries.com.

