Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

March 27

West Milton Stop & Go, 1046 S. Miami St., West Milton — At the time of inspection, the person-in-charge did not have level two food safety training. The handles of the pizza cutter were observed melted. The hose observed on the three compartment sink fixture was not food grade. The cabinet door beneath the dump sink was observed in disrepair. Also, the sliding door between the normal walk-in cooler and the beer cooler was observed in disrepair. Critical: the following food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: the pizza cutter, the top internal surface of the microwave, the pizza spatula, the pizza tongs. The following physical facilities were observed in disrepair or not finished: cove molding beneath and behind the wire shelving in the back storage area, the wall beside the mop sink, the wall with the entrance/exit point from the store, missing ceiling tiles in the back storage area above the hot water heater and then above the dump sink in the main store, the wall adjacent to the desk. At the time of inspection, none of the employees were observed with level one food safety training.

March 28

Schwan’s Home Service, 2991 S. County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Observed employee drinks on food contact surfaces.

Dollar Tree, 1885 W. Main St., Troy — Observed debris underneath shelving unit in the walk-in freezer.

Winans, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Observed wiping cloths not properly stored inside of sanitizing solution. Observed packaged food stored on floor during inspection. Critical: observed glass with dried residual on espresso machine during inspection; corrected during inspection.

March 29

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy — Repeat: observed condensation leak on the condensing unit in walk-in freezer.

March 30

Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: observed ice accumulation on piping underneath condensing unit in the walk-in freezer.

Miami Valley Wine & Spirits, 943 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Menards, 75 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

April 3

Ullery Concession, 7960 Frederick Garland Road, Union — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Marco’s Pizza, 1102 W. Main St., Troy — The FSO did not have a person in charge that had completed a Level One Certification course. Repeat: observed non-handled items stored in food inside of walk-in cooler. Observed caulking between the hand washing sink and the wall in disrepair.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

April 5

Winan’s Chocolates and Coffee, 8090 Looney Road, Piqua — Observed bags of white bulk powder in storeroom without labels. All food products that are not unmistakable must be labeled to prevent misuse.

Domino’s Pizza, 120 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — The shelves by the oven and the container with clean lids need to be cleaned. Organize the back storeroom so food equipment is kept away from sources of contamination. Repeat issue.

April 2

FM Station, 535 South St., Piqua — The interior of the microwave and interior of the walk-in need to be cleaned.

Buckeye Chuck’s, 1130 Park Ave., Piqua — Food items in boxes on floor. Keep all food products at least six inches off floor to prevent contamination and aid cleaning. The three-compartment sink is blocked with cans and other items Keep open so items can be washed, rinsed and sanitized. The refrigerators, counter tops, cabinets and cappuccino machine need cleaning. Accumulations of trash. Keep all trash properly inside dumpster with the lid closed.

March 30

Backyard Bistro, 210 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

A Learning Place, 201 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 29

True North, 600 South St., Piqua — No one has level 2 food safety training. At least one person with management responsibility must have level 2 food safety training. Items on hot holding unit by register below 135 degrees. Burrito, 126 degrees. Keep all TCS foods above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Items discarded.

March 28

Turntable Café, 122 W. High St., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: microwave interior, counter and cotton candy machine. Accumulation of trash in facility. Keep trash/recycling in proper containers with lids and remove from facility frequently.

Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua — Provide test strips or maximum registering thermometer for the high temp dishwasher.

Dobo’s Delights Bake Shoppe, 417 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 27

Piqua Food Mart, 1401 South St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 26

Family Dollar Stores of Ohio, 633 W. High St., Piqua — Observed bottles of de-icer stored above bottles of water. Do not store chemicals above food items in order to prevent possible cross contamination.

Big Lots, 1220 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Roses, 1574 Covington Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 23

Miami Valley Steel Services, 201 Fox Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 22

Subway, 1225 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 21

Sunset Drive Thru, 122 N. Sunset Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 20

Joann, 1256 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Aldi Inc., 1243 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

March 8

Murphy USA, 1302 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Dollar Tree, 1264 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.