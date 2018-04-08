Taking steps to conquer MS

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Team Mayberry pauses for a team photo shortly after the start of Sunday’s MS Walk in Troy. The team took part in the event to support Fred Mayberry of Piqua who has been fighting the disease for the past 11 years.

A young MS Walker cuts off his mom in order to inspect the photographer at the start of Sunday’s MS Walk at Troy Memorial Stadium. Mom didn’t miss a step as the pair, and their humans went on to complete the two-mile fund-raising event.

Walkers and runners begin their two-mile MS Walk to raise money to fight MS on Sunday. The event began at Troy Municipal Stadium, made its way to Duke Park, and ended where it began.