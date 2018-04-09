Bethel hires part time SRO

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel schools will have a part-time school resource officer on campus next school year.

The board of education voted Monday night to approve a part-time agreement with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office beginning in July. The district will pay about $31,000 for the school year, during which the deputy will spend around 80 hours on campus each month. According to Superintendent Ginny Potter, the SRO’s schedule will likely vary day to day.

Board president Jacob King said the board’s decision “sits well in my heart.”

The board also discussed hiring a mental health counselor for the district, separate from academic counseling, to help students with issues like anxiety, depression, conflicts with peers, learning disorders and more.

King asked if mental health counseling might help students be safe at school, and Potter pointed to research that indicates schools that provide mental health services experience fewer discipline issues.