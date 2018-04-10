FFA Dairy Cattle team wraps up season

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Dairy Cattle evaluation team members wrapped up a spring season of Career Development events. A special thank you goes to the practice sites. The Dairy Cattle team practiced at Quietcove Holstein Farm in Wapakoneta, Knoop Holstein Farm in Fletcher, Hershberger Jersey Farm in Troy, Hines Holstein Farm in Chickasaw, and Buschur Dairy Farm in New Weston.

On March 3. at the Marysville/Champaign County Invitational in Marysville. the Dairy Cattle team placed 16th and consisted of Michael Bair, Chloee Thomas and Elizabeth Bair. Michael Bair was the highest-placing individual from Miami East at 34th out of 101 contestants.

On March 10, at the Miami Trace FFA Invitational in Washington Court House, the Dairy Cattle team placed 13th and consisted of Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson and Elizabeth Bair. Michael Bair was the highest-placing individual from Miami East, at 26 out of 93 contestants.

The State Dairy Cattle Evaluation Career Development Event was held on April 7, at Ohio State-ATI in Wooster. The team placed 16 out of 57 teams. The highest-plaching individual from Miami East was Ethin Bendickson, placing 33 out of 295 contestants. Michael Bair placed 46.