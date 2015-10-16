Photography competition awards announced

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced the award winners of its 10th juried photography exhibit, “Through Our Eyes 10: Life in the Miami Valley.” The opening reception and presentation of awards was held Oct. 11 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

The exhibit will run until Nov. 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Prizes were awarded for Best of Show, first, second, third place and honorable mention in each of the five categories. The cash awards totaled $1,800. This year’s jurors, Jim Witmer and Diana Thompson had difficult choices to make choosing 26 winning photographs from 103 entries by 51 talented photographers. Jim Witmer is an award winning career photojournalist who is currently a staff photographer/videographer at the Dayton Daily News Cox Media Group Ohio. Diana Thompson has been the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau for 24 years. The following are winners in each division:

Best of Show: Ruth McDaniel — Cows in the Mist

Ruralscape

First place: Theresa Smith — Waterfowl Hunter

Second place: Erik Schelkun — Farm House

Third place: Hank Deneski Jr. — Fall Field in Frost

Honorable mention: Molly Watson — Dog Days of Summer

Honorable mention: Dean A. Shipley — Phaeton in the Country: 1932 Chevrolet

Urbanscape

First place: Kevin Schelkun – Foggy Clock

Second place: Dean Davis – 9-11 Memorial – Urbana

Third place: Jerry McGlothan – And Justice for All

Honorable Mention: William Surber – Autumn Run

Honorable Mention: Lisa Harris – Remembering Edward Hopper

Abstraction

1st Place: Dean Davis – Troy Fountain

Second place: Erik Schelkun – Vortex

Third place: Stephanie S. DeRyke – The Sentinel

Honorable Mention: Carole Kerber – Demons

Honorable Mention: William Surber – Star Tent

Life in the Miami Valley

1st Place: Connie Galey – Strawberry Tuba??

Second place: Steve Kaplan – Sunday Gathering

Third place: Bert Hensel – Determination

Honorable mention: Phyllis J. Morrow — Son & Father in Sunflowers

Honorable mention: Chelsea Hastings — Whispers of September

Youth

First place: Noah Roswell — Mayflower Building

Second place: Paula Perotti — Troy Community Park

Third place: Shelby Campbell — Tipp City Downtown Café

Honorable mention: Nick Minesinger — Bike Path

Honorable mention: Kaitlin Stoeckman — Downtown Troy

Through Our Eyes 10 is sponsored by Miami County Foundation; The Miami County Visitors Bureau; Excellence in Dentistry: Drs. Bentley, Stevens, and Jones; Friends of Hayner; Towne Park Dentistry; Tipp Vision Center, David A. Koch, O.D.; and Retina Physicians & Surgeons.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.