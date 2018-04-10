Couple charged with child endangering

PIQUA — A shotgun firing into a neighbor’s trailer at the Paris Court Trailer Park resulted in two parents facing child endangering charges on Monday.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired at Paris Court on the 10000 block of North County Road 25-A on Monday afternoon at approximately 2:55 p.m. Chief Deputy Steve Lord said that they established a perimeter around the scene before they found that two shots had been fired from inside one trailer, exited that trailer, and ended up in the neighboring trailer.

Lord said that the deputies found two adults asleep in the suspected residence where the incident reportedly began and two young children unsupervised. The adults both work third shift, Lord said.

“We found the shotgun in one of the children’s rooms,” Lord said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating to determine if one of the two children present, who are 3 and 4 years of age, fired the shotgun or if the shotgun backfired.

“We’re still interviewing to get a clear story,” Lord said.

Charles Michael Noel, 26, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony child endangering and Tricia E. Noel, 25, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident. They were charged due to the children not being adequately supervised and also due to the condition of the trailer in which the children were living, according to Lord. The sheriff’s office also contacted the Miami County Children’s Services Board in regard to this incident.

Charles Noel also faced child endangering charges in 2015, when he was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering after incidents reported that September.

Charles and Tricia Noel were each arraigned on their charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, and they are being held in the Miami County Jail on $60,000 and $50,000 bond, respectively.

A preliminary hearing for Charles Noel is scheduled for April 17, and a pre-trial conference for Tricia Noel is scheduled for May 10.

Gunshots traveled into neighboring home

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

