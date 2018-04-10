Hospice joins National Healthcare Decisions Week

MIAMI COUNTY — National Healthcare Decisions Day is April 16, with focus on reminding people, regardless of age or current health status, of the importance of making their personal healthcare decisions known. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is joining the effort to encourage members of the community to participate in important discussions about end-of-life care.

Every day, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County helps families come to terms with the unimaginable loss of a loved one. Family members are torn as they consider what is right, what is best, how to best honor the life of their loved one. There may be differences of opinion that can fracture families forever. This does not need to happen.

By sharing information with loved ones and your doctor about what you would want when you are facing life-limiting circumstances, you are not only helping yourself, you are also alleviating family members of guilt, stress, fear and potential long-lasting conflict.

According to a National Institute of Health study, only 26.3 percent of U.S. adults have completed an Advance Directive. Why not more? Most had thought about it, but not completed the forms. The primary reasons offered were that they did not know about the forms or were concerned about cost or complexity.

In reality, it is simple, easy and free to take the steps to assure your healthcare decisions are honored:

• Talk with your loved ones about your preferences for healthcare planning

• Visit DecideToBeHeard.org to locate resources about the topic

• Forms can also be found online at www.ohioshospice.org/ACP

Celebrating 35 years of service, Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is a community-based not-for-profit organization founded to improve the quality of life for people and families facing life-limiting illnesses. Services are provided to anyone who qualifies, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Services are provided in patient homes, extended care and assisted living facilities and a dedicated in-patient care wing at Upper Valley Medical Center.