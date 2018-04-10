Commissioners discuss construction

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners discussed two upcoming construction projects.

The board approved an extension for the plans and schedules for the Gallamar ditch reconstruction.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, the project has been delayed by bad weather this spring. The original filing date for the plans was April 10, but the surveys needed to complete the plans where postponed by recent inclement weather.

The plans have to be reviewed by the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. The deadline has been extended to June 5.

The commissioners also set a bid date for the Greenville Falls-Clayton Road bridge replacement project, one of the county’s main bridge projects for 2018.

The bridge is currently weight-restricted because of the deterioration of the steel girders.

In other business, the commissioners met with a representative from Zashin and Rich to discuss salary surveys.

