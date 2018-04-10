FFA donates trees to fourth graders

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently donated trees to every fourth grader in the Miami East Local School District. This was a special project of the FFA’s Environmental Committee of the FFA with the help of several Plant and Animal Science students.

Members of the Environmental Committee are Luke Gilliland, Megan Honeyman, Kaitlyn Rohrbach, and Brailyn Tarcea. The trees were distributed in the classrooms of Kathryn Irick, Lauren McCord, Matt Roth, and Laura Weddle.

In an effort to help repopulate Ohio with trees, each student was given one pine tree in the hopes that they would plant it. FFA members realize that farmers and ranchers provide food and habitat for 75 percent of the nation’s wildlife. Not only will the trees provide cover for wildlife in the area, they will also produce quality oxygen.

All students were challenged to plant their trees in celebration of Earth Day, an annual event, celebrated on Sunday, April 22. Events are held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network and celebrated in more than 192 countries each year.

Additional participants in this project were Alex Isbrandt, Emily Thimmes, Blaine Brokschmidt, Madison Calvert, Ryan Dinardo, Austin Ferryman, and Savannah Holzen. The trees were a project with the Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Troy Foundation.