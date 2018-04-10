Healthy U workshops set in Troy

TROY — One in two Americans have at least one chronic disease — those conditions that are treated and managed, but not often cured. Chronic disease takes an enormous toll on peoples’ lives, but fortunately there are ways to manage symptoms and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The Area Agency on Aging urges you to start down your own path to better health by attending Healthy U where you will learn skills and coping strategies needed to manage your symptoms and live a healthier life.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at Staunton Commons Apartments, 500 Staunton Commons Drive, Troy, on Tuesdays, May 8 through June 12. Weekly sessions will begin at 2 p.m. and last about two hours.

Workshops are open to adults of any age who have a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting Mary Hairston at MHairston@nationalchurchresidences.org. or 339-1986. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and a relaxation CD.

Healthy U is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health problem.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your illness. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.