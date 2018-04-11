Early voting for May 8 primary begins

MIAMI COUNTY — Early voting for the May 8 primary election has begun, giving residents the opportunity to skip the lines on the polling day and vote early at their local board of elections office.

“It’s been a light turnout,” Deputy Director Luke Scott of the Miami County Board of Elections said on Tuesday after early voting hours began at 8 a.m. that day.

The Miami County Board of Elections office, located on the first floor of the Miami County Courthouse at 215 West Main St. in Troy, is offering early, in-office voting hours. Those include the following:

• Today through April 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 16 through April 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 23 through April 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 30 through May 4, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, May 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On May 8, voting will take place at each polling location from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

With voters taking advantage of the early voting hours instead of voting on the election day, it can help with possible congestion issues at polling locations on the election day.

“It makes the process go smooth,” Scott said.

With their e-poll books helping to streamline the process of checking in voters and activating their voter cards with the voting machines, voters should not have to wait long to cast ballots on Election Day.

“It goes fairly quickly either way,” Scott said.

For more information or to find your precinct and/or polling location, visit www.electionsonthe.net/oh/miami/. The Miami County Board of Elections office can be contacted at (937) 440-3900.

