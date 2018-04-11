WSU to offer degree at Edison State

PIQUA — Wright State University will soon offer a bachelor of science (B.S.) degree in Organizational Leadership at Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus.

To cement the partnership, Edison State Community College and Wright State University have entered an articulation agreement to ensure a seamless transfer for students interested in pursuing this degree.

“We are excited to partner with Wright State University to offer the Organizational Leadership program to our students,” said Chris Spradlin, provost for Edison State. “It is a wonderful opportunity for students to stay close to home and develop their leadership skills in preparation for many different career paths.”

Wright State’s Organizational Leadership undergraduate degree is a multidisciplinary degree that focuses on the people side of organizations and managing others. Graduates of the program learn to establish trust, build effective teams, enhance presentation skills, problem-solve, engage with and motivate employees and co-workers, appreciate diversity in a global work environment, take initiative, and leverage individual strengths for success.

Using a combination of interactive video distance-learning (IVDL) technology and interactive online learning, students can complete their coursework being on Edison State’s campus one evening per week.

“I’ve also been impressed by the IVDL technology; it delivers an authentic, interactive classroom experience for everyone, no matter where they are located,” Spradlin added.

The cohort-based program will be offered beginning in fall 2018 and students can complete the degree in as few as 16 months, depending upon the number of transfer credits they have earned.

To enter the B.S. in Organizational Leadership degree program at Wright State, Edison State students must first complete an associate of arts or associate of science transfer degree. Alternatively, completion of 60 or more semester credit hours, cumulative minimum GPA of 2.0 or higher, and completion of Ohio Transfer Module Math will also grant admission to the program.

An information session will be held on Monday, April 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. in room 504/505 on the Edison State Piqua campus for those interested in joining the Organizational Leadership cohort in fall 2018. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the program, ask questions, and enjoy refreshments and giveaways. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to Brenda Kraner, program director, Organizational Leadership, Wright State University, at 775-3951 or brenda.kraner@wright.edu.

For more information about the program, contact Dr. Tony Human, dean of Edison State’s Professional and Technical Programs at thuman@edisonohio.edu or call 778-8600 to speak with a success advisor.