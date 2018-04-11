Bethel board hears bus update

BETHEL TWP. — The ever-growing student population at Bethel Local Schools is not just impacting classroom space, but transportation as well.

According to Gayle Rhoades, the district’s transportation manager, the student population has grown from 952 in the 2012-13 school year to 1,427 students in the current school year.

“In transportation, that equals out to — if every student rode the bus — we would need six and a half more buses to haul those 475 students,” Rhoades said. She provided an update at a recent school board meeting.

The district now has 16 bus routes, 12 routes for students at all grade levels and one that is elementary students only, because the number of elementary students has exceeded the space on previous routes, Rhoades said. There are also two special needs routes, one that goes to Tipp City and one to Troy, as well as one combined Miami Valley Career Technology center and St. Peter Catholic School route. About 30 Bethel Township students attend St. Peter in Huber Heights, she said.

“The population explosion is soon going to become a situation,” she said, adding that the district’s bus routes are full. “Even if I the drivers to drive them, with only two spare buses, we’re probably going to have to look at some double routing.”

There are 18 buses owned by the district, which also employs 16 drivers, two bus aides and two substitutes: Rhoades herself and the district’s mechanic.

Those 18 buses travel 1,080 miles daily and transport roughly 1,000 students each day.

The newest bus is a 2017 Blue Bird and the oldest are 1998 models. The oldest bus has 317,000 miles on it, the newest already has 24,360 miles on it.

The transportation department is working to get on a more regular bus replacement schedule, Rhoades said. The buses are inspected regularly by the state highway patrol to make sure they are safe for use.

“Three years ago, our fleet was in such poor shape that they grounded a bunch of them,” she said. “I was driving a 1990 stick shift International on my route, that’s how old the bus was.”

After that, the district was able to get four new buses and is now “hopefully,” Rhoades said, on a schedule to replace older buses every year.

Rhoades also pointed out that the district now has to work with new law enforcement jurisdictions. Instead of just contacting the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in case of emergencies, the district now has to work with Huber Heights and the state highway patrol.

School supply boxes available

According to Middle School Principal Alexis Detrick, the district will be offering school supply boxes to families who want to cut out back to school supply shopping. Boxes will be tailor made to each student’s school schedule and would be available for pickup at the annual open house.

For more information, visit www.bethel.k12.oh.us or call the district at (937) 845-9414.

