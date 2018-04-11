Council approves development plans

WEST MILTON — Preparations for the Stillwater Crossing development continue to move forward. At their meeting Tuesday night, the West Milton village council voted to accept the final plan for the first phase of the project.

The first phase of the development will include 41 single family lots, three multi-family lots, six commercial lots, six open space lots and one preservation lot, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

This stage of the project includes all of the planned commercial and multi-family development and the first of the residential lots. The multi-family are units that will be part of the assisted living campus, Kline said.

“What you’re really doing on a final plan is approving the lot splits. You’re approving the actual creation of the lots so now the developer has something to sell to builders, business owners, etc.,” Kline said.

This is likely first phase of three or four, Kline said. The next phases will probably just be the remainder of the single family lots, he added.

The main entrance to the development will be on State Route 571 and the main road will be called Rachel Anne Boulevard, according to site plans. The first phase of single family homes will be located along Rachel Anne Boulevard. Commercial lots will be located along State Route 571.

Council also approved a contract with Choice One Engineering for the design of the sanitary sewer extension to Ludlow Falls in the amount of $239,000. This amount is eligible for a 75 percent reimbursement from the Army Corps of Engineers.

According to Kline, a study determined that the most cost effective option for Ludlow Falls would be to tie into the West Milton system.

West Milton received a grant from the Army Corps of Engineers for a little more than $1 million. West Milton was designated as the grant recipient because the village is the owner of the system and because the village has the staff to oversee it, Kline said.

The design work will be completed in anticipation of receiving a permit to install the sewer from the Ohio EPA.

Kline also discussed an upcoming vote on funding for the purchase of a fire truck. Council waived a requirement for the formal bidding process as village staff was able to find a used fire truck at a good price and secured a good rate for a loan to purchase the truck.

The new truck will replace the department’s older truck, which it has used for nearly 20 years.

The village has been looking for a good used truck and found a 2009 truck from a community in the Dallas, Texas, area, Kline said. Fire department personnel flew down to check it out and verified that it is in good condition, he added.

The village put down a $20,000 deposit and has worked to secure a loan agreement for the truck.

